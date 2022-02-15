DUT shuts down three Durban campuses after violent protest

Durban University of Technology (DUT) shut down three Durban campuses on Tuesday following violent protests. According to the statement by the institution, earlier this morning, there has been high levels of violence and criminal acts by some members of the student organisation.

“Physical access to the Steve Biko campus, M.L Sultan campus and the Ritson campus in Durban will be suspended with immediate effect. These three campuses will be evacuated and closed until further notice,” said DUT in a statement. DUT management said that the online activities would continue, and staff based on these three campuses will be working remotely. “We will continue to monitor the situation, and we will not hesitate to evacuate the DUT residences should we deem it necessary based on potential risks on our students, staff and property of the university.

“Students are also discouraged from forcefully occupying/invading residences without following due process, in consultation with Student Housing personnel, as that will lead to a summary evacuation of those contravening university policy and procedure without further notice.” DUT management said the institution has noted with great concern messages being circulated on some social media platforms inviting people to physically visit campus to apply/register and to forcefully occupy residences. “We, once again, confirm that there are no walk-in registrations at DUT and that all registrations are only taking place online. Please be aware of “fake news” being circulated on some social media platforms related to DUT registrations, falsely inviting people to physically visit campus to apply/register and to forcefully occupy residences.”

For more information, students are encouraged to visit www.dut.ac.za Meanwhile, The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has also suspended classes for the rest of the week following violent protests at some campuses on Monday, February 14, 2022. In a statement, the UKZN’s corporate relations executive director, Normah Zondo, said the decision was taken after incidents of violence and intimidation were reported at some of their campuses on Monday.