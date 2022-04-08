DUT student Thulubheke Ncanana excels at the WorldSkills Africa competition in Namibia

Durban - Fashion and Textiles student at the Durban University of Technology (DUT), Thulubheke Ncanana won a gold medal in the Fashion Technology category at the WorldSkills Africa Competition held at Swakopmund in Namibia. The competition was held from last week Monday to Saturday, April 2.

The 21-year-old from Tshelimnyama in Mariannhill was among the eight students from higher education institutions that represented South Africa in the prestigious competition. He obtained a gold medal in the Fashion Technology category. Team SA was exceptional at this competition, as they managed to bring home eight medals in the 16 categories they contested. Ncanana’s journey with DUT began in 2019 when he enrolled for a Diploma in Fashion and Textiles, based at DUT’s Brickfield campus in Durban. He is among the DUT graduands who will be honoured in the upcoming 2022 Autumn Graduation. He expressed his gratitude to his lecturers who encouraged him to enter the competition and helped when he was preparing himself for this once in a lifetime opportunity.

“The competition was amazing and challenging at the same time as I had to finish all the requirements per task in a short space of given time. As I was returning to South Africa, I was very excited because the mission I was sent to do on behalf of South Africa and all of the South African designers was complete. I came back home with a gold medal and a certificate as a result of my potential and dedication,” he said. Tears of joy rolled down his face when he was announced as number one in his category, as he wished his late parents were there to witness him shine in front of the world. He was comforted by the thought that his parents are with him spiritually and are probably looking down on him and smiling for the progress he has made in his life. Fashion and Textiles student at the Durban University of Technology Thulubheke Ncanana won a gold medal in the Fashion Technology category at the WorldSkills Africa Competition held at Swakopmund in Namibia. Picture: Supplied

“I have been passionate as ever since I stepped into DUT Brickfield campus till now, as I come back from Namibia where I represented the whole of South Africa in Fashion Technology. I can proudly say that this passion is something that has been within me since I was a kid, as my mother was a domestic machinist. I used to watch my mother sew traditional attire, curtains and all the items she produced to put food on the table for her children,” he said. Ncanana said this achievement proves he has what it takes to be part of the fine future that is being built by the DUT. He said he plans to start his own clothing brand called “The Redline”, and he is hopeful that he will be appointed as one of the WorldSkills Ambassadors and also get a chance to represent South Africa at the WorldSkills International Competition in Shanghai, China in October.

