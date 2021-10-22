ITHUBA bursary programme looking for 20 students to fund
TWENTY students, pursuing careers in the Commerce, Marketing, and Information Technology fields, are invited to apply for the ITHUBA Bursary Programme.
The ITHUBA bursary supports students, to bolster their learning skills and learn how to become a professional in their field. ITHUBA chief executive Charmaine Mabuza said the bursaries are designed to ensure that students have the best possible chance to succeed as professionals.
“Our programme model is unique. We make sure that our students have everything needed. This means we provide the basics – money for tuition, accommodation, laptops, books, food, and an allowance – and, on top of that, our students receive mentorship and support from our team, and counselling in life skills, which prepares them for the workplace. We also help our students to network within their area of professionalism and among their peers, at various universities in the country,” Mabuza said.
Mabuza added that the bursary programme is an integral to ITHUBA’s commitment to strengthening South Africa’s economy, by playing a leading role in transformation and skills development. The programme has already, over the past 20 years, sponsored more than 200 students, in a range of professions, since 1999. Recipients have qualified as doctors, lawyers, chartered accountants, and IT specialists.
“The ITHUBA bursary was founded with the purpose of assisting young people, from previously marginalised communities, to be able to further their studies on a tertiary level. The bursary programme targets young individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds, who have demonstrated outstanding academics and wish to study further for a better career opportunity,” said Mabuza.
Applications for 2022 close on October 31, 2021.
Aspiring students, who wish to apply for the bursary, must meet the following criteria:
- Be studying towards a degree in one of the following: accounting, management accounting and finance, marketing, computer science/engineering, information systems, communication networks, and software development.
- Have obtained at least a 70% average for each subject, and must have obtained an average of 70% (or above) for all subjects from the previous academic year.
- The applicant should have completed matric.
- The applicant should not be older than 25 years.
Documents required:
- A certified copy of the latest academic results.
- Provisional letter of admission from a South African tertiary institution.
- Provisional letter of admission from a South African tertiary institution’s residency or private accommodation.
- Motivational letter: this is a letter motivating why the scholarship must be awarded to you and how you will contribute to your community upliftment.
- A certified copy of a South African identity document of the applicant, and parent/s and/or guardian/s identity document/s.
- Proof of income of parent/guardian, confirming household income is under R350 000 per annum.