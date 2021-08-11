Now is the best time to promote women to leadership roles –Mancosa

Distance learning education provider Mancosa has partnered with the Uyinene Foundation to provide skills workshops for young leaders.

This is as the institution’s Centre for Women in Leadership (CWIL) reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for women to be given an opportunity to explore meaningful work and professional opportunities. The Uyinene Foundation was founded in celebration of the life of Uyinene Mrwetyana, a student at the University of Cape Town who was killed in August 2019 at the age of 19. She was a victim of gender-based violence. Since its inception in August 2015, the centre has embarked on research, advocacy, training, networking and mentorship activities. It has also been involved in several charitable causes and skills development programmes.

Jabulile Diko, Mancosa associate director, said the centre strives to create an enabling environment for the promotion of women leadership roles. She said women still face challenges to attain the promotions that will place them in leadership roles. “The challenges that women face in the workplace are the same as those for men. These challenges include work/life balance, parenting, juggling many responsibilities and multitasking. Challenges specific to women continue to be wage disparities, the glass ceiling, sexual harassment, safety when working in high-risk areas and fewer opportunities for promotion.

“There are fewer role models and mentors for women leaders. Too few boardroom seats are held by women,” she said. Diko said with all the attention paid towards gender equality by the government, employers and the legal fraternity, now is the best time to promote the need for more women in leadership positions. “There are infinite possibilities for a fairer and more equitable workplace that takes advantage of the strengths that both genders bring to management and leadership,” she said.

Mancosa’s CWIL is sponsoring online short learning programmes for Womandla’s STEAM Awards which shine a light on the achievements of women in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. The awards event will take on a hybrid approach and will take place at the Mancosa Learning Centre in Cape Town and online on August 28. And, through Penny Appeal South Africa, a relief and development organisation that focuses on transforming communities, the CWIL will provide skills workshops to women in shelters.

To mark Women’s Month, CWIL will host a GBV webinar on August 14 to empower women with the knowledge that will help them if they are victims of GBV. Join with the registration link . Principal and Social Purposes Initiatives director of Mancosa, Professor Magnate Ntombela, said the work of CWIL is commendable. “If we fail to tap into the potential of slightly more than half of our population (i.e. females), then our country’s development is hugely compromised.