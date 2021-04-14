NSFAS beneficiaries can order their laptops online

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) will soon be distributing its first batch of laptops for NSFAS funded students who are registered at public universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges.

The first laptops are expected to arrive on April 18. Students have been encouraged to order their laptops online.

“As communicated previously, NSFAS has developed a student Digital Learning Device Online Order portal for qualifying NSFAS students to order their devices on the NSFAS website. All NSFAS funded students who require a device can visit www.nsfas.org.za, click myNSFAS, and click the Online Order portal to place an order. To complete the order, students need to agree to the terms and conditions,” the NSFAS statement said.

To order online students are required to provide the following:

South African ID number

Student number and contact details

Name of the institution they are registered at

Campus name and home address.

According to the NSFAS, students not funded by the NSFAS who require a device should consult their institutions as they will be responsible for the payment of the device and must agree to the payment terms defined by the institution.