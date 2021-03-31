Nzimande prepares universities for 2021 with a new Covid-19 framework

According to the framework signed on March 29, the minister said it was clear that the 2021 academic year would start under Covid-19 restrictions and that the pandemic would remain for some time and would pass through different intensity waves until the vaccination programme had been fully implemented.

“Because of unique circumstances at each institution (locational and spatial arrangements, local lockdown restrictions, capacity issues, actual and variable numbers of students, etc), a one-size-fits-all approach is not feasible. Therefore each institution must work out its own management plan for the 2021 academic year based on its context within the adjusted national lockdown rules framework, which may be adjusted from time to time,” the revised framework stipulated.

Nzimande requested that all institutions develop plans for the opening of the 2021 academic year and the managed integration of staff and students to campuses and residences.

“Each institution must develop and implement a teaching and learning plan to ensure that physical distancing and other health protocols are observed at all times. This implies implementing blended learning methodologies, flipped classrooms, carousel and block contact teaching, and so on. The teaching and learning plan should ensure that all students are afforded the opportunity to participate meaningfully in teaching and learning,” the gazette read.

Nzimande ordered that all students residing in Higher Education Institution (HEI) residences and accommodation sign an agreement that they commit to safe behaviour and will not participate in off-campus activities that are risky during the time that the regulations are still in force.