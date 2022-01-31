Police deployed to monitor violent protests at UKZN

Police are on high alert following another early morning protest at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s (UKZN) Pietermaritzburg and Westville campus. According to the reports received yesterday morning a group of individuals gathered and protested outside the gates of the Pietermaritzburg and Westville campuses. In Pietermaritzburg a group of about 30 individuals blocked the main gate preventing staff from coming onto campus.

It is believed that this action follows calls made by the EFF Student Command encouraging all new and returning students to come to campus. The Executive Director of Corporate Relations at UKZN, Normah Zondo said the Risk Management Services personnel supported by members of the SAPS and private security had been deployed to monitor the situation to ensure the safety of legitimate students, staff and property. “There was also an attempt to set alight an office at Howard College. The university wishes to reiterate its position that registration is strictly online and no individuals will be allowed on campus without the requisite university access permit,” said Zondo.

On Friday, the varsity condemned the demonstration and destruction of property at Westville after approximately 50 people stormed the campus from Varsity Drive. Management said security officers who tried to prevent the group from entering the institution were pelted with stones. “The guardhouse and a car belonging to the university was damaged,” it said in a statement. UKZN has reiterated that all registrations are being processed online