SA students will have to fork out to pay for their own 10-day quarantine hotel stay in the UK

South African students who will be studying at universities abroad will have to quarantine for 10 days regardless of their vaccination status. The cost of the quarantining in a hotel will be borne by the student.

Last week, South African scientists discovered a new Covid-19 variant, Omicron. This discovery didn’t mean that the variant actually originated in South Africa. Reports indicated that the virus was already spreading in other countries. The discovery of Omicron by South Africa also saw the country being placed on the UK’s travel red list. This means that new and returning South African international students will have to quarantine for ten days upon their arrival in the UK. According to education search platform Erudera.com, the higher education Covid-19 operational guidance dictates that all higher education providers should encourage students to receive both vaccine doses once they become eligible.

Before arriving in the UK, students should inform their education provider about the dates when they will arrive on campus in order to receive the appropriate support. “Students who are travelling to the UK from overseas will need to pay regard to and comply with border measures that have been introduced to help prevent transmission of Covid-19,” the guidance adds. Apart from South Africa, other countries on the UK travel red list include Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.