Saica reaffirms UJ as the leader in transforming accounting education and the accounting profession

Durban - The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has been reaffirmed as a leader in accounting Education in South Africa. This came after the latest results of the Initial Test of Competence (ITC) of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica).

Story continues below Advertisment

The results, released on Friday, March 25, have also confirmed UJ as an institution of higher learning leading the Transformation narrative in Chartered Accountancy. ITC is the first of two professional examinations which candidate Chartered Accountants (CAs) are required to pass in order to register with Saica as a Chartered Accountant. Head of the Department of Accountancy at UJ, Professor Ben Marx congratulated the 177 students who passed the ITC exam.

"We are extremely proud of the performance of our students in the January ITC examination, which is a testimony to the resilience of our students and staff during the very challenging past two years under Covid," he said. In a statement, UJ said it had a total 172 students of the 2021 CTA cohort passing the exam. Among the top UJ achievers was Inge Marx, who passed with honours, achieving more than 75% in this strenuous examination. Another highlight was the fact that 17 academic trainees achieved a 100% pass rate. UJ said it was also proud to have been the first Saica accredited university to introduce the compulsory subject 4IR in Accounting, which is presented by data scientists and 4IR experts as part of the accounting curriculum. According to the institution, this compulsory subject is offered to all 3rd year B Acc (CA-stream) and BCom Acc students.

Story continues below Advertisment