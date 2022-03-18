SAPS confirm: Investigation under way after student shot in UKZN scuffle loses an eye

Police have confirmed that a case of attempted murder has been opened, following an incident where a student lost his eye. IOL previously reported that University of KwaZulu-Natal honours student Thanduyise Ngobese had been shot, allegedly by a security guard, during a scuffle and subsequently lost his eye. It was initially reported that no case was opened, however, on Friday, police confirmed that a case had been opened at Umbilo SAPS.

Speaking to IOL, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala confirmed that an investigation is under way, after Ngobese was allegedly shot by a Fidelity Security guard. “The complainant, aged 24-years-old, alleged that on February 15, 2022 at 10.30am, he was at the campus in Glenwood and there was a demonstration by students who wanted to enter the University premises without permits. A private security company was called to dispatch students and the students began to throw stones at security guards. The guards retaliated by firing shots towards students. “The complainant sustained injury on his right eye and arm, and was taken to hospital for medical attention. A case of attempted murder was opened at Umbilo for investigation. The matter is still under investigation,” Gwala said.

It is alleged that on February 15, Ngobese was among students who took part in a demonstration for financial clearance, the scrapping of permits to gain access to the institution, and the return of staff to work on campus. In a confrontation between private security and students, Ngobese was allegedly shot in the eye by a Fidelity security guard and was taken to hospital, and subsequently had to have his left eye removed this week. When speaking to the Mercury, the EFF student command (EFFSC) said they are furious with the alleged constant victimisation, intimidation, and concomitant action demonstrated by the private security company used by the UKZN.

UKZN’s executive director for corporate relations Normah Zondo said that the university viewed these allegations in a very serious light and had launched an investigation. “The university does not wish to pre-empt the outcomes of the investigation and will, therefore, only comment fully once all facts have been established,” Zondo said. EFFSC national spokesperson Xola Mehlomakulu said: “We are very infuriated by the way the university executive is handling the matter of safety. Fidelity was hired to protect students, however, it is resorting to violent forms of engagement. The security company targets students, shoots them, and causes permanent physical injuries to unarmed students.”

