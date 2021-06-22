Stellenbosch University Professor Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela scoops Oppenheimer Fellowship Award

The Oppenheimer Memorial Trust announced that the SU faculty of Arts and Social Science professor scooped the prize for her proposal titled “Aesthetics of Trauma, Poetics of Repair”, and concerns the re-thinking of trauma in new terms, specifically focusing on historical trauma and its transgenerational repercussions. “The project will explore how the arts, rather than forgiveness and reconciliation, might be deployed to pursue a reparative and transformative vision. This work will play an important role in shaping rigorous debates on historical trauma and its transgenerational repercussions. Prof Gobodo-Madikizela holds the South African National Research Chair in Violent Histories and Transgenerational Trauma,” said the Oppenheimer Memorial Trust statement.

Gobodo-Madikizela holds accolades that include the Harvard Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study Fellowship, the Alan Paton Award, the Christopher Award, the Distinguished African Scholar Title at Cornell University’s Mario Einaudi Centre for International Studies, and the Eleanor Roosevelt Award. The annual Harry Oppenheimer Fellowship Award, with a monetary value of R2 million, is ranked as one of Africa’s most prestigious research grants. “The award recognises scholarship of the highest calibre across various academic and research disciplines. It is a flagship award by the Oppenheimer Memorial Trust. The Trust, which dates back to 1958, has grown to become a significant funder of education, arts and culture and civil society organisations. Over the past five years, distributions made by the Trust have ranged from R100 million to R130 million annually, with roughly 60% allocated to higher education, as part of a sustained effort to build local academia,” the trust said.