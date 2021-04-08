SU rector and vice-chancellor tests positive for Covid-19

Stellenbosch University (SU) Rector and Vice-Chancellor Professor Wim de Villiers confirmed that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

On Wednesday night, the university issued a statement confirming that the vice-chancellor tested positive. He is currently in self-isolation for a period of 10 days.

De Villiers said: “I am experiencing mild to moderate symptoms, but I don’t want to take any He said he would continue to work online where possible, but has asked for his diary to be cleared so that he can get enough rest.

“I do not know where I contracted the disease, but I just realised again today that the disease is a serious matter. For this reason, I encourage the public and our campus community to wear a mask wherever possible, to maintain a safe distance from each other and to regularly wash your hands with a hand sanitiser. If a person presents with symptoms, it is important to be tested and to follow the necessary protocols to limit the spread of Covid-19.”

On Wednesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize reported 756 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday bringing the cumulative number of cases for South Africa to 1 553 609.