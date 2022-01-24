The Beast Foundation and Henley Business School Africa offer five scholarships to athletes

Mtawarira who founded the Beast Foundation is a graduate from Henley Business School Africa with a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management. He is currently an MBA student and says he is striving to empower himself, and to serve as a role model to other athletes to build a life and career beyond sport.

South African rugby star Tendai ’Beast’ Mtawarira’s foundation is partnering with Henley Business School to award five semi-professional and professional athletes’ scholarships.

The scholarships will cover both registration and tuition fees for the duration of the chosen qualification. Athletes in the country as well as non-South Africans with the necessary study permits are encouraged to apply.

Applicants must be between 22 and 30 years of age, possess a matriculation or undergraduate qualification recognized by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).

Mtawarira says because sports careers have a limited lifespan, through providing these scholarships, he believes the foundation is offering athletes options and a sustainable career path.