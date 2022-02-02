The Shoprite Group opens applications for its bursary programme

The Shoprite Group is offering bursaries for the 2022/2023 academic years in accounting, food sciences and information technology (IT). The group announced that the bursary programme was open to students pursuing qualifications in the fields of accounting, food sciences, and information technology (IT). After obtaining the qualification, the beneficiaries will then have the opportunity to work for Africa’s largest retailer.

“Shoprite was the first South African retailer to receive accreditation as a training office with the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants, and accounting clerks will join a small, hands-on articles programme. Students can expect to receive individual attention, have a say in their rotation plan and exposure to many different fields, including buying, logistics, or IT,” the Shoprite Group said in a statement. The group said its work environment allowed for rapid innovation, particularly well suited to IT students who thrive in an environment where complex problem solving is the norm. The group explained that article clerks have the option to complete up to three electives.

“Importantly, the group consistently achieves a high Assessment of Professional Competence (APC) pass rate. Students studying food sciences have an opportunity to work with the Shoprite and Checkers supermarket teams on fresh foods, product development and fresh produce,” said the Shoprite Group. Registered university students, with a 65% aggregate or higher, are encouraged to apply for the Group’s bursary programme by visiting the Bursary page. Applications for IT, accounting, and food Sciences bursaries are open from February 1 to April 30, 2022.