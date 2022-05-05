UCT scoops top spot in Africa for sport science

First published in 2016, the rankings highlight the performance of more than 300 universities, among which, in 2021, are 13 sports universities and 287 universities with sport-related units. Of these, 41 have more than one sport-related institution or unit.

Cape Town - UCT is basking in glory after topping ShanghaiRanking’s 2021 Global Ranking of Sport Science Schools and Departments in South Africa and Africa, having previously climbed from 47th place in 2020 to 41 in 2021.

The accolade follows other strong performances by UCT in 2021 with the university leading Africa in five major world university rankings: the US News & World Report Best Global Universities Rankings, Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings, the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR) and the ShanghaiRanking’s Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU).

The ranking’s methodology assesses universities according to several indicators, including papers indexed in Web of Science (20%), total citations (20%), citations per paper (25%), papers published in top 25% journals (25%), and percentage of papers with international co-authorship (10%).

"We are a small group of dedicated researchers, including 12 NRF-rated scientists, enthusiastic postgraduates and wide network of international collaborations. We are committed to translation of our work, that it is inclusive and ‘difference-making’ to policy and practice and that we innovate, developing bespoke solutions relevant to the Global South," said director of UCT’s Research Centre for Health through Physical Activity, Lifestyle and Sport, Professor Vicki Lambert.