UKZN mistakenly sends offer letters to unsuccessful applicants
A number of student applicants intending to study at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) Howard Campus, in Durban, took it to social media over receiving text messages from the university withdrawing their firm offers.
The withdrawal text messages read: “Dear applicant, you may have received a firm offer letter via email today, please note this was due to a technical error and your status remains unsuccessful. Our apologies for the inconvenience this has caused.”
@Curlyy_tops posted screenshots on Twitter expressing his disappointment: “Why did UKZN send me an offer letter and then take it back?”
UKZN has apologised after a technical glitch resulted in the institution mistakenly sending firm acceptance offers to applicants saying their admission status has been reinstated.
According to the media liaison office of the institution, Indu Moodley, the letter was intended for only one student.
“A technical glitch in the admission system led to a “firm offer” letter, which was intended for only one student, being erroneously sent to a number of students. As soon as the error was identified, the university took steps to correct it. In this regard a new SMS was sent to the applicants and the original admission status was reinstated,” said Moodley.
As the release of matric final exam results approaches, it has become more apparent that matriculants in the country find themselves in desperate situations, as many of them face rejections from public universities that are unable to meet their demand for space.
The matric class of 2021 will receive their results on Friday, January 21, 2022.