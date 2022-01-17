UKZN mistakenly sends offer letters to unsuccessful applicants

A number of student applicants intending to study at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) Howard Campus, in Durban, took it to social media over receiving text messages from the university withdrawing their firm offers. The withdrawal text messages read: “Dear applicant, you may have received a firm offer letter via email today, please note this was due to a technical error and your status remains unsuccessful. Our apologies for the inconvenience this has caused.”

@Curlyy_tops posted screenshots on Twitter expressing his disappointment: “Why did UKZN send me an offer letter and then take it back?” why did ukzn send me an offer letter and then take it back 😭😭 istg imma CRY why'd they play w me like that pic.twitter.com/MVHYXK5E2g — Ree 🇿🇦/🇰🇪 (@Curlyy_tops) January 13, 2022 UKZN has apologised after a technical glitch resulted in the institution mistakenly sending firm acceptance offers to applicants saying their admission status has been reinstated. According to the media liaison office of the institution, Indu Moodley, the letter was intended for only one student.