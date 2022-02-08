UKZN ranked among the top three universities in South Africa

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has been rated number three in South Africa in a new ranking by the Informatics Institute at the Middle East Technical University, in Turkey. According to the 2021-2022 University Ranking by Academic Performance (URAP) UKZN ranks amongst the top three Universities out of 21 selected universities in South Africa, standing at 358 globally.

University of Cape Town (UCT) took the first place in the country and ranked 240 globally, followed by Witwatersrand University, which was ranked 323 globally. URAP is a non-profit organisation that was established at the Informatics Institute of Middle East Technical University in 2009. The main objective of URAP is to develop a ranking system for the world's universities based on academic performance indicators that reflect the quality and the quantity of their scholarly publications. The URAP ranking system focuses on academic quality. A total of 3 000 Higher Education Institutions (HEI) as well as 61 different specialised subject areas were assessed globally in effort to rank these institutions by their academic performance. The rankings were released on December 15, 2021.