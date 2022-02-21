UKZN reopens Howard College campus after disruptions

The University of KwaZulu-Natal Management has lifted the shutdown of the Howard College campus following disruptions that occurred on Friday. The university said the decisions to reopen on Monday follows an assessment of the situation on campus.

“The campus will re-open tomorrow, Monday, the 21st of February 2022. However, access to campus, as it is the case with all other campuses, will only be granted to individuals (staff, students and contractors) who are in possession of valid University Access permits. “Ensuring an environment conducive to teaching and learning and ensuring the safety of all students, staff, and property are some of the University’s key priorities,” the university said in a statement. It added that it remained confident that the re-commencement of the academic programme will be smooth.

The university said it’s Risk Management Services would continuously monitor the situation across all campuses. On Friday the university was forced to shutdown. According to a statement by the UKZN’s corporate relations executive director, Normah Zondo, this decision was taken after large groups had gathered outside Gate One.

“This is, therefore, a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of university staff, students and property,” she said. Zondo stated that until further notice, no one will be allowed to enter the campus. “This applies to all individuals, including staff and students who are in possession of valid university access permits, and includes returning and new students who would be coming onto this campus for residence purposes.”