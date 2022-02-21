UKZN reopens Howard College campus after disruptions, DUT resumes online classes

The University of KwaZulu-Natal Management has lifted the shutdown of the Howard College campus following disruptions that occurred on Friday. The university said the decisions to reopen on Monday follows an assessment of the situation on campus.

“The campus will re-open tomorrow, Monday, the 21st of February 2022. However, access to campus, as it is the case with all other campuses, will only be granted to individuals (staff, students and contractors) who are in possession of valid University Access permits. “Ensuring an environment conducive to teaching and learning and ensuring the safety of all students, staff, and property are some of the University’s key priorities,” the university said in a statement. It added that it remained confident that the re-commencement of the academic programme will be smooth.

The university said it’s Risk Management Services would continuously monitor the situation across all campuses. Meanwhile, the Durban University of Technology (DUT) resume academic programme on Monday, February 21, after it three Durban campuses were temporally closed last week following violent protests. In a statement, DUT management said all lectures will resume online, Steve Biko campus, M.L Sultan campus and Ritson campus will remained closed until further notice.

“ We are about to commence an important week in our academic calendar. All lectures at DUT will start on Monday, 21 February 2022. Take note that for now, all lectures will be taking place online. As soon as the safety situation has stabilized and we are confident that the protesters will not seek to compromise your wellbeing and disrupt classes, we will then inform you about the resumption of the previously published 2022 Back to Campus programme.” DUT assured students that as soon as the on campus safety situation normalises and the threats diminish, permits to access campus will only be granted to first year students and then, to returning students who are enrolled for exit level modules to attend mask- to-mask lectures on campus. According to statement, permits will be issued to students who require access to the practical laboratories and to students whose conditions at home are not conducive for learning.