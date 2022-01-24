Universities encourage students to register online amid pandemic

Now that the matric results have been released, universities are geared for registration of prospective students for 2022, but due to the pandemic it will have to be online. Higher institutions of learning say the online registration is in keeping with Covid-19 regulations and protocols, and to ensure the safety of staff and students safe.

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) and the Durban University of Technology (DUT) have confirmed that registration for the 2022 academic year will take place online. UKZN spokesperson Normah Zondo, said: "This year's registration process is strictly online. Which means that there are no registration services or registration assistance available on any of our campuses, and therefore, no students or parents will be allowed onto any of the campuses for registration purposes." DUT also said that due to the Covid-19 regulations and public health guidelines, the institution was only accepting online registrations this year. According to the institution, this is applicable for all levels of registration, including first-time entrants.

UKZN has raised concerns about messages being circulated on social media encouraging students and parents to flock to one of its campuses from Monday. Meanwhile, the Walter Sisulu University (WSU) has commenced online registration for returning students, and for the first time students with firm offers. Online registrations opened on Monday, January 18 to February 4, 2022. According to Wits university, online registration for first year students commenced on Friday, January 21 to January 27, 2022. Assisted registration will be available if required. For returning students, each faculty has specific dates and deadlines for both online and assisted registration.