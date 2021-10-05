Well paying remote jobs you can consider

Working from home is fast becoming the new normal thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic and its after effects. And while, it’s challenging for many to get used to not being at the office, it’s become a better option for those who enjoy working from the comfort of their homes. So, now that this “new normal” has set in, more and more people are seeking to pursue careers that can allow them to work from home and perhaps even earn more.

FreeRecruit.co.za has some work from home jobs that pay well: Proofreading With the explosion of content published on the internet, there is a huge demand for proofreading and content editing before it goes live on the internet. If you’re the type of person that spots every grammar or spelling mistake in articles then you might consider a career in proofreading.

There is a huge demand for freelance proofreaders. You do not necessarily need a qualification or degree, just an eye for details and you can make really good money. This is a great option to get started with, because you do not need to come up with any content for the articles. Proofreading is not only for web content but also for material like restaurant menus, business flyers, user manuals and even novels from professional writers. Content writing

If you love writing and you want to earn way more than just proofreading you can write your own content, or freelance to write content for companies. Most established companies nowadays have their own website. They need content for their website to stay relevant in their respective industries. Usually, a copywriter can earn between R250– R750 per hour depending on your expertise, your experience, and your credentials. To get started, however, you would need to build your portfolio and start off at a lower rate to get work. Create your own blog.

If you wanted to make writing content your full time gig and earn passive income as well, you can start your own blog. A blog is just a website that gives valuable information about a certain topic. There are millions of topics to write about and you don’t even have to be the best blogger out there. Being perfect is not the goal. Just be yourself and be authentic. There are going to be people that like your style better than someone else, and you can create really broad informational blog articles on topics that you’re interested in. Help to answer people’s questions! Once you have content then you can monetize your blog. A few ways are through affiliate advertising companies, paid partnerships, and even hosting banner ads of other companies on your blog.

Social media marketing With almost 3 billion people checking social media platforms, most of them daily. It’s no surprise that businesses are looking for social media managers. Most business owners do not have the time to keep their social media profiles up-to-date or to respond promptly to customer requests. And to be honest most business owners don’t really know what to do with or how to use social media. That’s where you come into the picture. You can earn up to $100 (R1497,41) per hour as a competent social media manager. Graphic design.

Graphic design is described as the art or skill of combining text and pictures in advertisements, magazines, or books. There are millions of businesses that need logos, business cards, website banners, and other types of banners for advertising. They need these for their social media pages too and just about anything that you can think of. If for example, they are launching a new product, they need a mockup to show on their website or company newsletter. There are so many different things that need to be designed. If you enjoy playing around with visuals and you’re willing to learn software such as Adobe Photoshop or Adobe illustrator, graphic design could be a career worth pursuing. And it pays really, really well! Also having knowledge of branding, sales, direct sales, marketing, and copywriting allows some graphic designers to charge well over a thousand rand per hour. Even with just basic design skills, you can easily land a client on Fiverr, an Israeli online marketplace for freelance services, for around R 250 to R 400 per hour to start.