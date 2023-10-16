University of Cape Town independent panel report update: details to remain under wraps for now

The anticipated report from the independent panel report probing governance issues at the University of Cape Town would remain confidential for now. UCT Chair of Council, Norman Arendse confirmed they had received the report on Saturday.

“Until the content and recommendations of the report have been fully considered, Council has resolved that the report will remain confidential,” Arendse said. “It is recognised that many of the university’s stakeholders expect to be more fully informed and Council therefore undertakes to take the necessary steps to provide further details as soon as it is appropriate to do so.” In a statement issued on Sunday, Arendse said that the content of the report and the recommendations were now under consideration by Council and it would be discussed at a further upcoming meeting.

Last year October, the Council established an independent panel whose work commenced in January 2023 following the highly publicised leadership struggles within its council after the early departure of Deputy Vice-Chancellor Associate Professor Lis Lange. Former Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng and former council chair Babalwa Ngonyama had come under fire in the media following claims that they had misled the council about the departure of Lange. Supreme Court of Appeal president Judge Lex Mpati led the probe.

Arendse extended the Council’s appreciation to the panel, led by Judge Mpati, for the “detailed and important work” that it has done, saying he was confident that the report was a crucial step in assisting Council to strengthen the governance of the university. “Thank you to members of the UCT community and our many stakeholders for your continued support that you give to our university,” he added. [email protected]