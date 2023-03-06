University of Free State pays respects to late Education MEC

Durban – Management at the University of Free State has paid tribute to the late Education MEC, Tate Makgoe, who died in a car accident at the weekend. Makgoe was 60.

His companion, Warrant Officer Piet Mdi, 50, who has been identified as his VIP police protection officer, also died. Warrant Officer Richard Nkopane, who was driving the vehicle, survived the crash and is in hospital. The University said Makgoe was a UFS council member as representative of the Free State premier for two terms.

The late MEC and the UFS collaborated on the Internet Broadcast Project from 2012 to 2022. UFS vice-chancellor Professor Fancis Petersen acknowledge Makgoe’s contribution to the university, its council and the Free State education sector. “On behalf of the UFS council, the university management, and the university community, I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to MEC Makgoe’s family, Premier Mxolisi Dukwana, and the Executive Council of the Free State, as well as the Free State education sector at large, for the loss of a great leader.

“We are proud to have been associated with MEC Makgoe. Not only in his capacity as MEC, but also as alumnus. He held an Honours degree in commerce from the UFS and was registered for a PhD in Education Leadership and Policy Studies at the university at the time of his passing,” Petersen said. Petersen said the Free State’s ability to be the top performer in the Grade 12 NSC examinations since 2019 would not have been possible without Makgoe. Pictures of the black BMW in which Magkoe was travelling have been circulating social media. The front half of the car appeared to have been extensively damaged.