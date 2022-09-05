University of Johannesburg announces shortlisted candidates for Vice-Chancellor post

The Chair of the Council of the University of Johannesburg (UJ), Mike Teke, has announced four candidates for the post of Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University. The candidates are (in alphabetical order of surnames):

Story continues below Advertisement

– Prof Zodwa Dlamini (Director of the Pan African Cancer Research Institute, University of Pretoria). – Prof Debra Meyer (Executive Dean: Faculty of Science, UJ). – Prof Letlhokwa George Mpedi (Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Academic, UJ).

– Prof Saurabh Sinha (Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Research and Internationalisation, UJ). The position of Vice-Chancellor and Principal became vacant after the incumbent, Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, accepted a post as the Rector of the United Nations University (UNU) in Tokyo, Japan, effective from 1 March 2023. Professor Marwala has stayed on at UJ until he takes up his appointment next year to ensure a smooth transition to his successor.

Story continues below Advertisement

Prof Marwala’s appointment followed consultations with the Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco), Audrey Azoulay, and with her concurrence, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. The UNU is a global think tank with 13 institutes in 12 countries. Through collaborative research and education, the UNU supports efforts to resolve the pressing global challenges of human development and welfare that are the concern of the United Nations and its Member States. Prof Marwala will be the seventh Rector of the UNU, succeeding Prof David M. Malone of Canada, who has been in the role since 2013.

Story continues below Advertisement

Prof Marwala was appointed as the Vice-Chancellor and Principal of UJ in March 2018, taking over from Prof Ihron Rensburg. Teke said the University planned to announce Prof Marwala’s successor as soon as the decision has been made by Council to ensure adequate handover and transition time between the Vice-Chancellor designate and Prof Marwala. [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisement