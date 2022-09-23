University of Johannesburg appoints Professor Letlhokwa Mpedi as new Vice-Chancellor

Johannesburg - The University of Johannesburg has appointed Professor Letlhokwa George Mpedi as the new Vice-Chancellor and Principal, taking over from Prof. Tshilidzi Marwala, who is going overseas. A few months ago, Marwala was appointed as rector of the United Nations University in Japan. He will start his term early next year.

On Friday, UJ chairperson of Council Mike Teke said Mpedi’s term would start on March 1 2023. Mpedi was Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Academics and a member of the university’s management executive committee. “The panel were impressed with his commitment to continuing with the university’s strategic objectives and our values of transformation, social justice and environmental sustainability.

“Prof. Mpedi has also demonstrated an unwavering and outstanding commitment to continuing our efforts for the university to be recognised as an innovative and rigorous place of learning in the fourth industrial revolution with impactful research. We are delighted to welcome him to lead our ambitious plans," Teke said. Teke said Mpedi had also previously served as executive Dean of the Faculty of Law at UJ. According to Teke, in 2017, Mpedi was awarded the Titans: Building Nations, Continental Award for Education and Training: Academic. "Earlier during that year, he walked away with both the South African and SADC Regional awards in this sector," Teke added.

Mpedi said he was honoured to be appointed to the position. “I’m delighted and deeply honoured to be taking up the role of Vice-Chancellor of this great university. Prof. Marwala and his predecessor, Prof Ihron Rensburg, have built a strong university, and I see many opportunities to take the institution’s ambitious strategy forward. “I am particularly looking forward to working with staff and students to build a truly inspirational and transformative institution, in which all are included and supported to thrive.”

Congratulating the new chancellor, Marwala said he is ready to work with him going forward. “My warmest congratulations to Professor Mpedi on his appointment. I look forward to working with him over the next few months to ensure a smooth transition, and I offer him and the University my very best wishes for every success in the future," Marwala said. [email protected]

