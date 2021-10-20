University of Pretoria’s Law programme ranks best in Africa

The University of Pretoria’s (UP) Law programme has been ranked the best in Africa, according to the Times Higher Education’s World University Rankings by Subject 2022 (THE WUR by Subject). The ranking tallied more than 1,600 universities across 99 countries and territories, making it the largest and most diverse university ranking to date.

UP’s Law programme was ranked first in South Africa and Africa and 60th in the world. The institution’s Veterinary Science programme also ranked first in South Africa and the continent, with this being the fifth consecutive year that UP’s programme has held this position. The rankings are based on 13 performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook. UP’s Law programme’s performance was an improvement from being ranked in the 101–125 band in the 2021 rankings, and 90th in 2020.

UP Vice-Chancellor and Principal Professor Tawana Kupe said this ranking was an acknowledgement of the work that goes into making academic programmes a success. “The past 20 months have been challenging for us all, and especially for those of us in higher education, as we had to come up with innovative ways to keep the academic programming going, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic,” he said. “This result is an affirmation that while we had to migrate to remote emergency online teaching and learning, the quality of our academic programme was not sacrificed. I wish to also offer my heartfelt thanks to all our staff members, who have continued to produce quality work despite the challenges we faced,” he said. UP’s business and economics, computer science, and agriculture and forestry subjects were ranked second in South Africa. UP’s life sciences, biological sciences, sports sciences, electrical and electronic engineering, and mechanical and aerospace engineering programmes all ranked third in South Africa.