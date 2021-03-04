UP introduces a Master’s programme in insolvency and business rescue

The University of Pretoria’s (UP) Faculty of Economic and Management Sciences (EMS), in collaboration with UP’s Faculty of Law, have launched a first-of-its-kind Master’s degree in insolvency and business rescue.

The degree is aimed at professionals who want to attain an advanced degree while continuing to work at their respective organisations.

Senior Lecturer specialising in Turnaround Management and Business Rescue, Dr Wesley Rosslyn-Smith, said: “The insolvency industry is changing rapidly around the world, with greater emphasis being placed on recovery as opposed to traditional winding down.

“The turnaround process is highly complex, pulling competencies from law, finance and business. As more professionals aim to build careers in business rescue, we saw the opportunity to offer a cross-disciplinary degree to a field that has traditionally been studied from only a legal perspective.”

According to the university, the master’s programme combines modules from business and law, making it the first cross-disciplinary local degree of its kind and one of the few programmes addressing insolvency-related issues in the country.