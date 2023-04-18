Update: More than 5000 schools in KZN finally receive food items

Following the non-delivery of food that left learners starving on the first day of school in the second term, the KwaZulu Natal (KZN) Department of Education has confirmed that food had been delivered to 90% of the 5444 affected schools. "Although there are reports of shortages in some of the schools like in the Ugu district and these are currently being attended," the department said.

The department said disruption to the school nutrition programme had occurred because the appointed service provider had encountered logistical challenges. The DA, which had also raised concerns about the matter, said that KZN Education MEC, Mbali Frazer, had assured that the vast majority of districts in the province would have food by the end of today (Monday). "The assurance comes with the possible exception of Ugu, where the National Schools Nutrition Programme (NSNP) is expected to be restored by the close of business tomorrow. It also comes with the exception of Ulundi and its surrounds, where alleged and possible political interference is delaying the service. The MEC did not, however, want to enlarge (on) this to the DA,' the party said.

DA KZN spokesperson on Education, Imran Keeka, told IOL that Frazer had promised that the remaining schools would be dealt with by the end of today. He said the DA has no reason to reject the MEC’s commitment to ending the collapse of systems within her department. "It remains to be seen whether this crisis will be put to bed by the time of the deadlines the MEC has committed to. All South Africans deserve better. They will have an opportunity to remedy incompetence and such lapses at the ballot box next year," Keeka said.