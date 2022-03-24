US performing arts academy to host partial scholarship auditions in Cape Town

33 and Me Talent Agency as the Premiere Agent for the American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA), the Prestigious Performing ARTS College in the USA will be hosting partial scholarship auditions in Cape Town on April 11. AMDA was founded in 1964 and for over 50 years, they have continued to lead the education community with creative and innovative programs for emerging performing artists.

Story continues below Advertisment

AMDA's Programs support, teach and guide artists focused in all areas of the performing arts including actors, singers, dancers, content creators, writers, and producers. Today, AMDA remains at the cutting edge of performing arts higher education and is one of the premier performing arts institutions in the world. 33 and Me under the leadership of Industry professional Elsubie Verlinden has one goal in mind and that is to help all South Africans make their dreams a living reality. They manage a diverse group of talent including, Actors, Models, Singers, and Dancers.

33 and Me strives to empower and educate all their Artists, ensuring that the talent sent to their clients is of a high quality and standard as they believe that quality counts over quantity. A student taking part in an AMDA Workshop at 33 and Me Talent Agency Picture: Supplied

Story continues below Advertisment

In 2021, the Premier institution, AMDA awarded 1.1 million dollars in scholarships at the 11th Annual International ARTS Talent Showcase in Johannesburg and this year on the 11th of April 2022, AMDA will be in Cape Town for the first time in history, they are bringing in $850 000 partial scholarships to the 3-day auditions at the 33 and Me Talent Agency offices.

Story continues below Advertisment

One of the 33 and Me artists, Khwezi Mbekeni received a $60 000 scholarship and is currently enrolled and studying at AMDA in Los Angeles making his international dream, a living reality.

Story continues below Advertisment