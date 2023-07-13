UWC awarded staggering R537 million in scholarships

The University of the Western Cape (UWC) and the Mastercard Foundation have joined forces to launch the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Programme at the university. This partnership will see a grant of R537 million being awarded to UWC for scholarships.

The Mastercard Foundation Scholars Programme is a global initiative aimed to develop the next generation of leaders by enabling young people, primarily young Africans, to pursue their higher education goals and cultivate their leadership abilities. What makes this programme noteworthy is that it will not only support South Africans, but also support academically talented youth from other parts of the African continent. The programme is specifically targeted towards young individuals whose access to higher education is hampered by financial troubles and social barriers, and aims at reaching and helping young women, forcibly displaced youth and young people living with disabilities.

The grant not only covers scholarship costs, but also the cost of a range of development support initiatives. Scholars will receive opportunities that equip them with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in this economy and make a positive impact in their communities. While theory is important in these instances, hands-on work is crucial. This is why the scholars will also do community service and internships as part of the programme.

For the 2023 academic year, the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Programme at UWC will support the first group of scholars to enrol for Masters degree studies. UWC invites applications for a limited number of Master’s degree scholarships from qualifying candidates from South Africa and the African continent who are prepared to register for a full-time master’s degree study in 2023. It is worth noting that applications are restricted to the following disciplines/fields of study: Humanities & Arts (Applied Linguistics, History, Gender Justice, Migration Studies, Sociology for Development); Community & Health Sciences (Public Health); Economic & Management Sciences (Development Studies, Information Sciences and Migration Studies); Law (Governance and Human Rights) and Natural Sciences (Biological, Computational, Mathematical and Physical Sciences).

There is also a eligibility criteria for age and requirements. At the time of application, the applicant must satisfy the following three criteria: – Be no older than 30 years for the postgraduate Master’s degree.

– Meet the University's minimum admissions requirements. – Be prepared to begin their first year of registration for full-time master’s study in 2023. Candidates who want to register for a second Master’s degree are ineligible to apply for this scholarship.

If you match the criteria and are interested in applying for the programme, this is how you can do it. – Download an application form and email the completed form and supporting documentation to [email protected] The closing date for all applications is Monday, July 24. Applicants are advised to submit only one complete application. Incomplete and duplicate applications will be rejected.

– After the selection process, successful applicants will be invited for a virtual or in-person interview conducted by independent panels. Applicants who are found to have provided false information during any stage of the application and selection process will be disqualified and any attempt to influence the selection process will lead to automatic disqualification. “What excites me most is that the Programme goes beyond merely the awarding of scholarships. The Programme will both challenge the recipients and make a significant impact on their lives. Their journey on the Programme will see students develop the skills to make a difference in the communities they serve,” said rector and vice-chancellor, Professor Tyrone Pretorius on the University’s website.