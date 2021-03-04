UWC financially clears all students to register for 2021

THE University of the Western Cape has financially cleared all students to register for the 2021 academic year. In a letter sent out to students by rector and vice -chancellor Professor Tyrone Pretorius, the university declares that no student would be blocked from registering to study due to outstanding fees. The letter, which is circulating on social media platforms, was confirmed to be authentic by the university’s spokesperson Gasant Abarder. “The university understands the difficulties many students are experiencing and have decided to financially clear all students to allow them to register,” said Pretorius.

The VC said there had been a delay in registration due to various factors, including the economic difficulties that many families find themselves in as well as the delay in the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) in advising the university about the successes in funding applications.

Pretorius said the registration fee would be added to the student’s tuition account and the upfront payment will be waived, allowing for immediate registration. He urged all students to go and register themselves.

Students will be required to submit a payment plan regarding this debt by mid-April. Senior students who already have an outstanding balance will have to sign a Acknowledgement of Debt by mid-April too.

In addition to this, Pretorius said the university has extended the registration deadline to March 12, while the academic year will commence on March 15.

People on social media have called out other universities around the country to do the same.

Maud Maloma tagged the University of Pretoria saying: “Hey guys, looks at what your peers are doing. Due to the pandemic and me not being able to afford my fees ... along with thousands of others. How about we follow what our peers are doing?”

Bongani Mbelekana lauded the university’s action: “This is a proof that universities are able to register all disadvantaged students for free.”