VIDEO: Gauteng education MEC signs exam pledge before visit to families of young learners who each collapsed and died

Johannesburg - The Gauteng Department of Education has expressed grave concern over three separate deaths of pupils at Gauteng schools. Education MEC Matome Chiloane was due to visit the schools and families of the deceased children on Monday, soon after the signing of the pledge for the National Senior Certificate exams.

With seven days to go before the class of 2022 sits for their final exams, Chiloane was at the BB Myataza Secondary school in Etwatwa in the East Rand to witness matriculants take a pledge committing themselves to a clean examination. The MEC is also expected to give an update on learner placements for grades 1 and 8, before visiting the families of the three children who died recently. According to a provincial department statement, an eight-year-old boy from Ecaleni Learners with Special Needs School in Tembisa passed away on October 2, after reportedly falling unconscious in a scholar transport bus a week prior to his death.

Reports allege that on October 14, while being transported home, the little boy suddenly fell unconscious and began bleeding from the mouth. The driver applied first aid on the learner and took him home to receive further care. On the same day (last Friday), a Grade 10 schoolgirl from Bopasenatla Secondary School in Soweto died whilst on her way home from school. She was reportedly certified dead at the clinic after vomiting and foaming from the mouth on her way from school.

Another Grade 10 schoolgirl died after collapsing in class at the Buhlebuzile Secondary School in Thokoza. The GDE said the SAPS is investigating all the deaths. Chiloane has asked that the department to appoint an independent law firm to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the female Thokoza learner.

