Vocational career boost options for school leavers

The SACAP Higher Certificates in Business Management and Human Resources Management are accredited, one-year programmes that include industry-oriented content and applications so that graduates are fit to enter the workplace. While a Higher Certificate qualification can make up for a matric without a bachelor’s pass and serve as a bridge into a degree educational programme, it is also relevant to those who want to make a career change or update their skills-set. The new SACAP Higher Certificate programmes builds on the success of their Higher Certificate in Communications and Counselling, and augment SACAP’s overall portfolio of Higher Certificates, Bachelor’s and Honour’s degrees.

Lee-Ann Drummond, SACAP’s Head of the Management & Leadership Faculty says, “The new Higher Certificate programmes are a form of bridging into the B.App.Soc.Sci providing a certain number of transferable credits. However, they are distinct from the first year of the B.App.Soc.Sci and are NQF5 qualifications with a distinct purpose and learning outcomes. As such, they are independent, coherent and academically credible as a qualification focused on vocational skills-building.” What can you do with a Higher Certificate in Human Resources Management? The qualification is a gateway for further higher education but is also relevant to those wanting to enter the workforce, and those needing to upskill in the field of HRM.

What can you do with a Higher Certificate in Business Management? This qualification is aimed at building foundational business management skills based on an understanding of basic business management theories. I Drummond says, “Once again the design of the Higher Certificate educational programme is based on providing highly relevant, industry-oriented content and to help students develop practical skills so that they are work-ready and capable of building careers, upskilling or taking a pathway to further studies.”

The full-time CHE-accredited SACAP Higher Certificates in Business Management and Human Resource Management are available at SACAP’s Online campus and each comprises of nine modules and 120 credits over one year. Registrations for 2022 are open now. IOL