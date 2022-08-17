Vodacom bursary programme entries now open

Applications for the Vodacom bursary programme aimed at first, second, and third-year university students in South Africa, who are pursuing further education within STEM fields (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), are now open. Each year, the Vodacom Foundation's bursary programme offers deserving students an opportunity to further their studies. The students are selected based on merit and their neediness for financial assistance.

More specifically, the Vodacom bursary 2023 will cover the following fields of study: – Information Technology – Information Systems

– Computer Engineering – Computer Science – Electronics Engineering

– Mathematical Sciences – Data Analytics/Sciences The bursary covers the cost of full-time education and will pay for programme registration and tuition costs, accommodation (in full for university accommodation and capped for private stays), textbook expenses and meals.

In addition, new students who are accepted on the programme are provided with a laptop, cellphone, orientation workshop, workplace exposure through Vodacom’s structured Holiday Work programme, workplace readiness skills training to prepare final year beneficiaries for the world of work, and full access to Vodacom’s Wellness Programme (ICAS) services. Programme requirements are as follows: – Must be a South African citizen by birth;

– Must undertake full-time undergraduate studies in a South African tertiary institution; – Must pass Grade 12 with exemption, obtaining 70% or higher across all subjects; – Must have obtained a minimum of 65% average or higher if in first year of tertiary and above; and

– May apply if already in first year (upwards); if studying at an accredited South African tertiary institution and meets all the above criteria. To apply for the bursary, please click here. Applications close on 31 August 2022.