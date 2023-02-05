Warning issued against misleading National Assembly committee on higher education during oversight visit

The National Assembly committee for higher education, science and innovation has issued a stern warning to stakeholders in the higher education sector about the seriousness of deliberately misleading parliamentary committees about the real state of affairs on the ground. The committee is in Mpumalanga as part of its oversight into the higher education sectors’ readiness for the 2023 academic year.

The committee visited Ehlanzeni Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College in the Ehlanzeni District Municipality, as well as the Mpumalanga Community Education and Training (CET) centre last week. Ehlanzeni College told the committee that it was ready for the 2023 academic year and that preparations had begun in 2022 for classes commencing on January 18, 2023. The college also highlighted that at one of its campuses, classes were hampered by the delay in results for students writing National Certificate Vocational exams.

However, the matter has since been resolved. The college said applications to study at Ehlanzeni College were fully online, however if students struggled with the online application process, provision was made to accommodate in-person and on-campus registrations. According to Ehlanzeni College, 91% of students are funded through the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, while 9% are funded through the Sector Education and Training Authority.

The committee said it was concerned to hear differing views on the state of affairs at Ehlanzeni College from the student representative council and organised labour. In a statement issued by the Parliamentary committee, it said that they were also concerned about the filing of vacant funded posts and called for the college to speedily address this as a matter of urgency. The committee proposed the immediate creation of a stakeholder engagement structure that would include all role players.

On the oversight, the committee was joined by members of the Mpumalanga Provincial Legislature education committee members. The province committed itself to assist Ehlanzeni deal with some of its problems so that it can function more efficiently. The committee also had engaged with Mpumalanga Community Education and Training (CET) Centre’s regional office on its readiness for the academic year ahead.

The Mpumalanga CET has 108 learning centres within the Ehlanzeni District Municipality and some of the challenges it faces include insufficient funding to cover all its needs for effective service delivery, including funded programmes. The committee reiterated that a discussion was needed on the proposal to move CETs from Basic Education and that the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure needed to be engaged to release unused buildings to CETs. Some of the successes highlighted by the CET were that it had trained students in upholstery skills, however it did not have its own facilities to train students.