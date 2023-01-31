WATCH: Alexandra learners suspended after causing chaos over school lunch

Johannesburg – Pupils from Alexandra High School caught throwing and spilling food of the floor have been suspended, the Gauteng Department of Education has confirmed. After video footage of the incident went viral on social media and left parents and guardians questioning the behaviour of learners at schools, the Gauteng Department of Education said many people were disappointed in the children’s behaviour.

The video showed learners at an Alexandra school spilling milk on the floor and throwing pots around. The department confirmed that an incident occurred at Alexandra High School on Thursday when learners threw out food prepared for them for lunch. Apparently, this is Alexandra High School students protesting against a phuthu and maas meal. First, we really need to find smarter ways of protesting. Second, an investigation should be done on the catering tender awarded to this school. Amasi pic.twitter.com/akHZ4SsC2f — Tiro GT 🦓 (@TiroMokoditoa) January 28, 2023 Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said the department was disappointed by the behaviour displayed by the learners who destroyed food meant to benefit them.

“The School Nutrition Programme plays a vital role in the well-being of our learners. As such, it must be treated with respect and remembered as an initiative that is meant to benefit all learners equally,” he said. According to an official report, “learners had to queue in the order of their grades to receive lunch. Given the excitement for the meal of the day, some learners became impatient in the queues. They allegedly began pushing and shoving other learners, causing a ruckus in the queues and disturbing those who were being served. “Amid this commotion, senior learners reportedly grabbed the pot of food and dragged it away to dish up for themselves. In the process, the food that was meant to benefit other learners was spilled out, and further commotion was incited.”

The report stated that main culprits were identified on the morning of January 27, using surveillance footage at the school. “These learners have since been suspended pending a disciplinary hearing that is scheduled for January 31,” it said. [email protected] Current Affairs