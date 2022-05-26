WATCH: Disciplinary action instituted against Durban’s ‘gun-toting’ teacher

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) in KwaZulu-Natal says disciplinary action will be levelled against a Durban high school teacher, accused of pointing a firearm at pupils. “Her suspension is pending disciplinary hearings that have been instituted against her. We actually condemn this kind of behaviour by anyone employed by the department, worse if it is a teacher because it is behaviour that we don't want to be emulated by our children who are at school, and who look up to teachers as role-models,” said KZN DBE head of department Nkosinathi Ngcobo.

Earlier this week, the department confirmed that the teacher, based at Durban's Phambili Secondary School, had been placed on suspension.

Isolezwe reported that the teacher allegedly carried a firearm to school and would point it at pupils as a scare tactic. Parents then went to the school demanding that the teacher be fired. Some parents claimed that they had complained about the teacher before, but no action was taken by management. School governing body (SGB) chairperson Surprise Makhethwa said they had made it clear that they did not want the teacher at the school.

DA spokesperson on Education Dr Imran Keeka said he hopes the MEC treats this matter with the seriousness it deserves. “Schools are firearm free zones for good reason. Yet here is an allegation that the very person charged with the safety of these pupils is threatening their lives with what may well be a loaded gun. There is no place for such insanity in a classroom,” Keeka said.

