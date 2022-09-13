WATCH: Gauteng Education Department launches school of specialisation with focus on mining

Video: Gauteng Department of Education Johannesburg - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has launched another school of specialisation, the Ekangala Engineering School of Specialisation in Bronkhorstspruit, with a focus on mining.

Lesufi said on Tuesday the establishment will bolster efforts to get more learners into specialised subjects before going to university. He said the school, which was a comprehensive high school before it was converted into a specialised school of engineering, would be a springboard for learners.

“We are preparing our learners for the future. Recent statistics show that 85% of matric learners go to universities after completing their matric and become academics. Schools of specialisation will change that. Learners in such schools will be able to either work immediately at industry-leading companies or they will embark on entrepreneurship and start their own businesses,” said Lesufi. Ekangala is a large township that falls under the City of Tshwane in Gauteng. According to the department, the community of Ekangala deserved a school that specialises in mining because their area is surrounded by several coal mines.

Due to the proximity of the school to the mines, the department said that they saw a need for the school to offer a more skills-focused and dynamic curriculum which included technical subjects. The provincial department said Ekangala Engineering School of Specialisation is the 21st school of specialisation in the province to be launched. The engineering school began as Ekangala Comprehensive High School in 1985 and had mainly focused on academics and traditional curriculum.

The school prides itself on its exceptionally good performance in engineering, sciences, mathematics and ICT. The department urged learners to immerse themselves in mining skills and careers in the industry because mining is a predominant industry in the area. “Learners demonstrated a wide variety of critical industry skills, such as welding, fitting and turning, automotive mechanical engineering, electrical engineering and excavation.

“Not only are learners immersed in these high-demand skills, they are also exposed to the creation and operation of certain machinery and technical equipment that is crucial in each of the previously mentioned skill sets,” it added. The department said they planned to launch many more schools of specialisation because they equip learners with the necessary skills to begin work, entrepreneurship or freelancing in industries with high economic activity. [email protected]