Tuesday, June 13, 2023

WATCH: Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane launches all-girls school of specialisation in Soweto

The Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane, officially launched the Letsibogo Girls Maths, Science and ICT, School of Specialisation on Tuesday in Meadowlands, Soweto. Picture: GDE Media

The Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane, officially launched the Letsibogo Girls Maths, Science and ICT, School of Specialisation on Tuesday in Meadowlands, Soweto. Picture: GDE Media

Published 1h ago

Video: Supplied

Johannesburg - The Education MEC in Gauteng, Matome Chiloane, has launched yet another School of Specialisation (SOS), Letsibogo Girls Maths, Science, and ICT, on Tuesday in Meadowlands, Soweto. The school is also focused on media and communications.

The school is a girls-only township school and has been a school of choice for many girls from underprivileged backgrounds, some of whom are from nearby hostels.

This is the second school to be launched this year, as well as one of the 22 Schools of Specialisation to be launched.

Chiloane said the school complemented the Gauteng Provincial Government’s political programme of improving the living standards in townships, informal settlements, and hostels (TISH).

“We will proceed unhindered to launch more of our SOS’s in TISH areas.”

He said the media plays the most informative role in society and is integral to mass communication. It has various forms, such as the internet, through which we can get updated news about the world in our grasp just with a click of a finger.

“We are living at a time when digital technologies have essentially permeated all sectors of the economy to the extent of shaping the very texture of our everyday lives,” he said.

Picture: GDE Media

He stated that communication and media significance couldn’t be overemphasised, as media messages convey important influences and information.

“Print media, TV and radio, and, to a greater extent, social media, are all important sources of basic information about other people and other places. This can help engender understanding if presented in a fair, even-handed, and non-inflammatory way,” he said.

“In our daily lives, communication helps us build relationships by allowing us to share our experiences and needs and helps us connect to others. It's the essence of life, allowing us to express feelings, pass on information, and share thoughts. We all need to communicate.

“How we live, work, and interact with each other continues to evolve in ways that require an audience that is alive to both opportunities and risks associated with the digital revolution,” said Chiloane.

He maintained that the aim was to expose pupils to media and communication beyond just the use of social media.

“They need exposure to the arena of media and communication to become the next generation of reporters, journalists, and presenters. The grooming starts here and now,” he said.

He said they were not discounting social media as it has its role in sharing information and influencing people around the globe and emphasised that it was important for pupils to become acquainted with the pros and cons of the media and communication.

Furthermore, he said the design, type, and location of each School of Specialisation will closely link to and support the five economic development corridors set out in the province as part of the transformation, modernisation, and reindustrialisation of the province.

