WATCH: ‘Hell to the no’ - US parents outraged over graphic puberty textbook

Some American parents are fuming after a textbook with graphic images of the human body was made available to learners at schools in the Dallas Independent Schools District (ISD). The book, “Wait, What?” goes into graphic detail about puberty, along with images showing how the body changes during the teen years.

The book also shows pictures of vaginas and penises, much to the displeasure of parents. On Factor Uncensored, two parents spoke to host, Isiah Carey, about their concerns on the nature of the book. Picture: Amazon "My concern with this book, and there's a lot of other ones like it that are out at Dallas ISD and even other districts, is that there's explicit images in the book," said mom, Kelly Neidert.

She said there are a lot of things that children that young do not need to know. "I don't think that they should just...these books should be available in the library for any student to pick up. I believe that book here is on Amazon, maybe it says that it's for 4 to 8-year-olds, and I really just don't think that that is anywhere appropriate for that age range," she said. Another parent, Louis Hunter, said the book discusses issues that do not need to be discussed with children.

He said children in that age-group (4-8-years old) should not be sexualised. Hunter said he saw another similar themed book aimed at children aged 4 - 9. “It discusses issues related to sex that don't need to be discussed with children. Nobody speaks about sexual crushes or relationships, obviously, how that pertains, you know, gender roles and stereotypes I can understand that. I'm open to some dialogue about gender roles and solidly as it pertains to biology, sexual reproduction but as far as my children being comfortable, or anyone's being comfortable with what their sexual responsibilities with respect to saying no or yes to sex," he added.

Both parents agreed that the topic of sex should be discussed in Biology classes and the rest of the information should be left for parents to decide when they want to have such conversations with their children. Here in SA, some parents have expressed concerns over learners being taught sex education in schools. The Department of Basic Education in partnership with the SABC has since launched a series of programmes on this topic that discusses a range of issues pertaining to sexual education and awareness.

