WATCH: Holes around 3-year-old Kganya Mokhele's death, family demand answers

Video by Kamogelo Moichela Johannesburg – It is alleged that three-year-old, Kganya Mokhele, reached for a toy on a top shelf at Little Ashford Preschool in Bedfordview, Ekurhuleni, where his parents left him for care during the day. Sadly, Mokhele died through injuries sustained when a bookshelf fell on him.

A blood-soiled floor was the scene that Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chilaone witnessed when he visited the preschool a day after the incident happened. This after Chiloane demanded answers and access to the scene. The incident happened on Tuesday. Video by Kamogelo Moichela

The child’s grandfather, Sipho Radebe, spoke on behalf of family members who were present at the scene, and expressed his sadness after the family viewed the CCTV footage of events around the fateful moment. Radebe said they were called to the hospital to see their little boy and no one from the school was there to tell them what had really happened. He said the treatment he got from the school when he and his two sons came to enquire about what had happened was horrific. He explained that the police arrived at the scene an hour later.

"We saw the footage," said Radebe, adding that the incident could have been prevented and that he would be surprised if the investigation report said they were not negligent. Chiloane said the investigation would take place and would guide them on how to deal with the situation. Meanwhile, the director of Early Childhood Development (ECD) in Gauteng, Phumelele Tloubatla, said they were initially denied access to the classroom where the incident took place and that raised questions as to what the preschool was hiding. Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed Tloubatla’s statement and said they were also denied access.