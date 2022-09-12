Watch: International scientist uses emotions to help you remember the science in experiments

Can you really launch marshmallows out of a vacuum cleaner, make rockets from common household items, or launch teddy bears using liquid nitrogen? It turns out, you absolutely can and have loads of fun while doing it.

Dr Graham Walker, who presented the Brian Wilmot Keynote Lecture “Getting All Emotional About Teaching Science”, used emotional triggers as a tool to help young learners remember the mind-blowing science experiments. Making things go "Boom!" at the @GhtScifest in Makhanda.

Really fun and exciting science experiments for children with lots to learn.@IOL pic.twitter.com/71JNgeWpPR — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) September 10, 2022 Through the chemistry and physics of things that go bubble, boom, bang and occasionally catch on fire, Dr Graham Walker had the audience heavily involved, laughing, excited by the experiments and learning during his action-packed show. Described as a celebration of the fun in science, the renowned Australian science communicator and educator Dr Graham Walker explained how emotions such as awe, anticipation, excitement and humour can be used to help children remember the science in experiments.

“So we think about how we use humour. If everything is funny, you may not remember the right things. We need to use our humour strategically but the research shows us that if you attach humour to the thing you want people to remember, they will. “But if you attach humour to something else, they will be distracted from your message,” he said. The 26th edition of Scifest Africa began in Makhanda last week and ends on Tuesday (September13).

It has been held in-person for the first time since the start of the pandemic and has gained much attention over the last few days from local schools and science boffs. The theme, “Back to the Basics”, inspired by UNESCO’s International Year of Basic Sciences for Sustainable Development 2022, highlights the crucial role of basic sciences, including physics, chemistry, biology and mathematics in sustainable development. It also emphasises their contribution to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. This year, the organisers of SciFest Africa have stripped it “Back to the Basics’’, focusing on the goal of making science accessible to all.

The role of Scifest Africa is to promote STEM and science engagement to the people of South Africa and the continent, and this year recognises the basic sciences that play a role in everyday lives, and that provide the building blocks to how we make sense of the world around us.