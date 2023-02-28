WATCH: MP says salaries of teachers not on par with the critical work they do, proposes better pay

Durban - Another political leader has added his voice to the growing calls to re-look at the salaries the country is paying its teachers, the largest workforce in the civil service. Sanele Zondo, a member of parliament (MP) representing the IFP, who is also serving in the higher education portfolio committee, says the salaries are not befitting the critical work teachers do.

WATCH: IFP MP, Sanele Zondo, says there is a need for the country to build more universities in order absorb all matriculants. Zondo said KZN alone need 10 universities. Earlier, he said the salaries of teachers and other civil servants is not at par with the work they do. pic.twitter.com/z3M5iv0gVn — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) February 28, 2023 Zondo says that not only the salaries of teachers should be revised, but salaries of the entire public service machinery, including those of the police and nurses should also be revised and increased. He said, in part, some police officers have resorted to corruption to survive and some nurses are demotivated to an extent that they do their work while showing long faces. Zondo said this on Tuesday at Eshowe in northern KwaZulu-Natal where he was the guest speaker at the Umlalazi Mayoral Excellence Awards.

This was where the 10 top performing learners in Umlalazi circuit (Eshowe) were crowned, and registration bursaries were awarded to 60 learners accepted to further their studies across the country. Video: Sihle Mavuso/IOL Zondo said if his party can take over political power, it can make sure that the issue of salaries of public servants becomes a priority.

“When the time is right and we have been voted into power to lead the country, we will make sure that civil servants like teachers and police are paid what they deserve, not what they are currently getting. “We want them to earn enough to be happy with the work they do for the public and the nation,” Zondo said. The municipality’s Mayor, Queen Xulu urged the learners to avoid going for skills that are already saturated, saying there is no shame in going to TVET colleges.

"Study courses that will make you economically active and employable. "There is no shame in going to TVET colleges to acquire relevant skills that will make you a plumber, boilermaker, bricklayer or beauty therapist, which will allow you to employ more people. "I would like to encourage the matriculants to not stop learning, even after completing the University and College qualifications,” she said.