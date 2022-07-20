WATCH: New artificial intelligence laboratory launched in Brits

Video by Kamogelo Moichela Brits – Intel, the Department of Higher Education and Training and Orbit TVET College have officially launched the Intel Artificial Intelligence Laboratory at Orbit TVET College in Brits, North West.

Story continues below Advertisement

It was an exciting day for the students and the college management who were gathered at a college hall to welcome the laboratory they had long anticipated. Addressing the official launch of the laboratory, Director-General of the Department of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nkosinathi Sishi, said he welcomed the launch of the laboratory as it would bring critical skills and innovation to the youth of South Africa. Sishi explained that they were entrusted in their department with the responsibility to invest in human capital development.

“This we do by ensuring that we provide skills development through the work of our institutions, starting with all 21 SETAs that work in all areas of the economy through the work we do on community education and training colleges,” he said. During the launch, he said the laboratory would definitely bring skills that would make young South Africans excel worldwide and also applauded Intel and the principal of the college for bringing the laboratory to the community of Brits.

Story continues below Advertisement

He stated that partnering with large companies like Intel would bring good results to the youth and the economy of South Africa because they would have a great experience in working with many people around the world. “Their experience will compliment the interest of South Africans and provide juniors with an opportunity to go beyond unemployment issues in our country,“ he added. “It is important for me to mention that this project in this institution becomes a model on a basis on which we scale up the implementation of training on artificial intelligence and machine learning throughout the length and breadth of our country and the system at large.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Therefore, you have a responsibility to make sure that you don’t just do well for yourselves but you model your attitude and behaviour for the rest of the sector,” he indicated. Sishi urged students to take part in the project because they would benefit and gain skills that would help them compete in the world of technology and innovation. The Orbit TVET College Principal Dika Mokoena shared the same sentiments, of making sure that students are well equipped with technical and technological facilities so that they can improve their skills and knowledge.

Story continues below Advertisement