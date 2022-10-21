WATCH: Parents plead with education MEC after two children die in West Rand bus accident

Video by Kamogelo Moichela Johannesburg - Gauteng MEC for Education Matome Chiloane says they are dealing with the issue of scholar transport and hope it will be resolved soon.

Story continues below Advertisement

This was after a bus accident on the West Rand on Wednesday left two learners dead and dozens injured. Chiloane on Friday visited the school and parents of the learners who died in the accident. One of the parents, Khali Makoae, was fuming and urged Chiloane to fix the scholar transport system.

“What is painful is that the bus that killed our children they knew from last Thursday it was not in a good condition. On Monday my child got home at 7pm at night and I wanted to know the reason why she was home so late, she said the bus broke down. “Why were we not sent messages as parents that the bus had broken down? We have to stand up as parents. Even the principal did not know that the bus broke down. Why are we working with contractors of that nature? The contractor whose bus was involved in the accident, we just discovered recently he won a case to continue transporting children. How did he get that contract back? His buses must have been inspected first before they were allowed back on the road. Why must our children die first before things can be fixed?

Story continues below Advertisement

“A child is not like a bus, when it is burnt, the owner can buy a new one, but a child can never be replaced. My child who died, where I am going to get him back. He is gone. We urge you MEC as government officials to love our children like they were your own children,” said an angry Makoae. There was a sombre mood at Wedela Technical High School in Carletonville, with school children crying, still traumatised by the fatal accident that claimed some of their schoolmates’ lives. School staff, parents and the community of Carletonville were left shocked by the accident. Chiloane was expected to visit the school and both families of the deceased learners to convey his condolences.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Department of Education in the province said in a media statement that the horrific accident shattered and shocked them. The department said the information they received stated that the incident occurred around the Western Deep mine shaft #2 in the afternoon as learners were being transported home. It is alleged the driver lost control of the bus, it overturned and caused an accident that led to the death of two schoolchildren and 63 others sustaining injuries.

Learners who sustained injuries were rushed to the hospital for further medical attention. The bus driver was also among the first people to be taken to the hospital. A Grade 8 schoolboy and Grade 9 schoolgirl were certified dead on the scene. In September, eight pupils from Dinokeng Secondary School in Sebokeng, Vanderbijlpark, were involved in a school transport accident.