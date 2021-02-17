WATCH: Pretoria school probed for ignoring Covid-19 social-distancing protocols

A Pretoria school has come under fire after a video went viral showing the school’s disregard of the social distancing regulations amid the coronavirus pandemic. Hoerskool Waterkloof came under fire after a video, allegedly taken on the day of schools reopening, circulated on the parents Whatsapp group on Monday. It showed the entire school assembling at the sports field for worship. In the video, what appeared to be the matric class in striped blazers, are seen kneeling while hurdled together. At the back of them is what appears to be their juniors who are also standing close together, but wearing masks. A parent, who declined to be named, said he was concerned by the school’s lack of adherence to the health and safety regulations. The parent, whose child is a Grade 11 pupil, said he came across the video shared on the parents’ WhatsApp group. “Parents on the group don’t realise the danger the children were being put in. A teacher passed away due to Covid-19 last year, it’s very concerning,” he said.

The school was contacted for comment but were unable to by the time the article was published.

The parent said he made attempts to report the matter to the national Department of Basic Education to no avail but admits he did not contact the school out of fear of victimisation for his child.

Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona after viewing the video said: “Indeed, accordingly there is no social distancing in the said video, and we are disappointed. It is unfortunate because all schools were trained on Covid-19 SOPs and regulations.”

He said officials will be visiting the school to establish what transpired and will then be able to give a full report on the outcomes.

“We wish to call upon all our schools not to lower their guard and continue to enforce all necessary protocols in our schools,” said Mabona.

