WATCH: Pretoria school teacher goes viral for ‘Salary Salary’ dance

A Pretoria High School for Girls teacher, Dee Bullock, has gone viral on TikTok after she was caught on camera jiving to amapiano’s Robot Boii and Mellow’s Salary Salary challenge with some of her learners. Her epic dance moves has been given the nod of approval by Mzansi, with the video liked more than 781 800 times on TikTook and shared more than 22 600 times from the app.

However, Bullock’s dance moves are no stranger to the social media platform as this English teacher and “mother and wife by day”, according to her TikTok profile, has more 136 200 followers. Her videos are mostly of her dancing alone to trending amapiano songs but in the video posted by one her learners, known as @mihle.za on TikTok, Bullock’s pupils can be seen and heard cheering her on while another pupil joins her in a dance-off. With more than 11 000 comments on the video, it is clear South Africa loves her!

“She does the facial expressions when she dances! Nja ye game madoda,” wrote one commentator. “A slight glimpse of the South Africa we want,” wrote Nkanyiso. “She is the assignment,” said another.

Here is another video posted by Bullock on her TikTok account, @deemrsbee where she shows off her dance moves. “She passes the vibe check” “She damn right got the tongue out shandis when dancing.”

