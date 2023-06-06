WATCH: Principal's house torched in KZN, Department of Education and Sadtu call for probe into arson attack

The Education MEC in KwaZulu-Natal, Mbali Frazer, has condemned the regressive and barbaric act of torching the KwaNogcoyi Primary School principal’s home. This after the house of principal Barbie Mazeka in Nongoma was razed to the ground by unknown assailants on Sunday. Two cars were also set alight.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this barbaric act of torching school infrastructure. Our principals as managers of educational institutions should be protected and respected. They should not be subjected to such brutality,” Frazer said. The SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) in KZN, also condemned the arson attack and called on the police and Department of Education to leave no stone unturned in the investigations. “Luckily, no one was hurt but the entire house and all its contents perished,” Sadtu said.

The union believes that the attack is linked to Mazeka’s promotion as principal at the primary school. “She assumed her position on June 1 and on June 4 the school’s administration block was set alight by unknown assailants. On Sunday, June 5, comrade Mazeka’s house was set alight,” it said. In an IFP-dominated area, Sadtu said its members had been working in a hostile environment in the area and the school for quite some time. “It has been made clear through action and verbally that Sadtu members were not welcomed in the school,” it mentioned.

To address the matter, the union and SGB members have raised concerns with the department about the state of the school’s finances and deteriorating conditions and called for a forensic investigation. Sadtu said it was every teacher’s right to belong to a union of their choice. “It is a right of a member of Sadtu to work in a safe environment and is the duty of the employer to ensure this safety,” it said.