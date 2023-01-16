WATCH: Teacher launches crowdfunding campaign to help Khayelitsha youngster, raises over R37 000

Eleven-year-old Siyabonga Lusaseni made a lasting impression on his former teacher, Megan Culligan, through the years, so much so that the Cape Town teacher has so far raised over R37 000 toward his education. Siya has been described as a bright and lively Grade 6 student at Pinelands North Primary School in Pinelands, Cape Town, who comes from a loving family in the Khayelitsha community.

Story continues below Advertisement

Culligan said that in Siya’s five years at Pinelands North Primary School, he had touched many hearts with his positive deposition and excellent work ethic. “I have had the privilege of seeing Siya grow and thrive in this environment. He is a beautiful little boy with a heart of gold. He loves school and learning, and has built many wonderful relationships with his teachers and peers over the years. He is full of energy, love and enjoys sports and being active,” Culligan said. However, despite his passion for education, Siya and his family are facing financial difficulties that threaten to hinder his continued studies at PNPS.

Offering her support, Culligan has launched a crowdfunding campaign on BackaBuddy, appealing to the public to help the jovial youngster. Culligan said she firmly believed that with a solid education, anything was possible, and many doors could be opened for him. Since the launch of the campaign, over R37 000 has been raised towards Siya’s fundraising target of R56 000, which will help cover Siya’s school fees, after-care, tutoring, and the purchase of a tablet, which is required for grade 6 and onward.

Story continues below Advertisement