WATCH: Teachers are the backbone of our education system - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga

Johannesburg – Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has called for the support of teachers saying they were the backbone of the education system. She said the teachers were an important link between the education system and the learners.

Motshekga, who was addressing the South African Council for Educators (SACE) conference on Thursday at Birchwood hotel in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni said the sector played a key role in economic development and growth of learners. “This conference also reflects SACE’s commitment to empowering teachers and furthering the distribution of knowledge in the teaching profession. Video: Kamogelo Moichela

“As a professional self-regulatory body, SACE has a crucial role in maintaining and promoting high standards in the teaching profession,” she said. SACE convened its inaugural national teacher conference for the teaching profession. The conference also honoured the 21 women school leaders who wrote a short story book titled “Women unveiling untold stories in the education sector”.

In her remarks Motshekga expressed excitement about speaking at the first-ever National Teachers’ Conference with the theme, “The Teaching Profession in Our Hands, Our Voices and Plight Matter”. She applauded educators for taking charge of their profession and making their voices heard and said the conference intended to celebrate and recognise teachers’ hard work, dedication and also find practical solutions to their daily challenges. “Our teachers are the backbone of our education system and play a critical role in ensuring that our learners receive the quality basic education they deserve.

“This conference is for the teachers, by the teachers, and it provides a platform for teachers to engage in discussions to advance the noble profession of teaching. “I am confident that this conference will be a productive and valuable opportunity for our teachers to share their experiences, learn from one another, and find practical solutions to their challenges,” she said. The minister also thanked the educators for holding down the fort during the Covid-19 pandemic when parents were in panic that their children might be affected by the virus.

“I am proud to say that our teachers have risen to the occasion, showing remarkable resilience and determination in the face of adversity. “In a post-Covid-19 world, the role of our teachers has become even more important as we work to rebuild and revitalise our basic education system,” she said. She said that educators were also at the forefront of fighting against poverty, inequality, and social injustice.

“Through their teaching, they can break the cycle of poverty and provide our learners with the tools they need to succeed beyond the classroom,”she added. She indicated that teachers should be equipped with relevant skills and resources amid the rapid shift to online and blended learning. “Our teachers need access to ongoing professional development opportunities, technology, and resources to continue providing the best possible education to our learners,” she said.